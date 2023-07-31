Rams chance for a home grand final on the line

If there was ever a team that is peaking just at the right moment, it's the Blayney Rams.
On Saturday at King George Oval the rams obliterated Grenfell 52-0, marking their biggest win for the season. When they last met in Grenfell back in May Blayney won 39-22.
This Saturday Blayney will be making the drive south to take on Young in the major semi-final, a match that will allow the victor to go directly into the grand final, and host it at home.
Young has only lost one game this season, and that was at KGO against Blayney in April. In that game Blayney scraped in 23-22.
In June at Cranfield Oval in Young the Yabbies hit the Rams with a 43-14 win, both results highlighting the advantage of having a rowdy home crowd behind them.
If the unthinkable happens and Blayney loses they'll be watching carefully the minor semi-final between Boorowa and Harden.
Boorowa had a high stakes game on Saturday against Cootamundra, if they had lost by seven points or more they would have slipped to fifth place on the ladder, missing out on a finals berth. They managed to keep Coota scoreless winning 8-0.
It won't be all bad news though if Young wins on Saturday. The Rams will have a second tilt at finals glory taking on the winner of Boorowa and Harden at KGO on Saturday August 12.
The major semi-final starts at 3.15pm at Cranfield Oval.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
