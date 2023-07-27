Cracker night on a grand scale to launch Winter Fire Festival

For those that can remember, cracker night is either a fond memory of community and excitement, or it's one of danger and serious pain.
Banned in 1986 cracker night in NSW is but a distant memory for many, and it's only in the Northern Territory where the residents get a five hour window on Territory Day to potentially maim each other and frighten pets, where the tradition of cracker night continues.
It wasn't all about crackers though. It was common for residents to pile all sorts of items, some of them toxic, into large and often unstable piles, and then set them ablaze.
In Millthorpe on Friday August 4 the annual Winter Fire Festival will commence with a modern and completely safe version of cracker night, complete with drums filled with real timber, not old furniture and mattresses, lining the main street of the historic village.
At around 8pm the sky above the Millthorpe railway station will erupt in light as Fireworks Australia sends the colourful incendiaries towards the heavens.
The ten minute display will mark the beginning of the wind down at the Fire Fair which commences at 5pm and ends at 9pm.
Pym and Elliot Streets are where the action is with live music, local wines and beer and food trucks all ready to satisfy the appetites of the expected hordes.
Badlands brewing, Beekeepers 1859 brewing, Slow Wine Co, Angullong, Tamburlaine, Highland Heritage and Small Acres Cyder will all be there to quench our thirsts.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Trang's Kitchen, Bodhi Garden, Orange Pie Company, Bull N Smoke, Black Apron Catering, Second Mouse Cheese and GJ Jaffles will be just some of the food vans, along with The Old Mill, Millthorpe Hotel and Tony G's at Club Millthorpe, that will provide sustenance.
All the businesses along Pym Street will be open for business on the night.
The Millthorpe Winter Fire Festival tickets are just $10 per person. Kids entry by gold coin on the day.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/946898
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.