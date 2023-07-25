Footpaths continue to roll out across the Blayney shire

The ambitious initiative to enhance the network of footpaths throughout the villages in Blayney Shire is forging ahead, with Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, leading the inspection of the latest developments in Millthorpe.
The completion of the Glenorie Road project marks a significant milestone in the endeavour, while the Elliot Street loop is expected to be finalised by the end of this month.
With funding exceeding $800,000 from the NSW Government Active Movements Strategy, various projects in Lyndhurst, including the completion of the Mt McDonald Road and Marsden Street section from Capital Park to the local primary school, have proven successful.
In Carcoar Coombing Street, stretching from the footbridge to the showground, as well as Eulamore Street, have also seen the installation of new footpaths.
The focus is soon to shift to Newbridge, where the installation of shared pathways along Three Brothers Road, from the Gladstone Hotel to the showground, will improve connectivity for residents in the village.
Mr Toole said the new footpaths allow for better connectivity for residents living in the village.
"They provide pathways where you can exercise by going for a walk and even take the pram or stroller," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.