Updated veterans honour roll unveiled in Millthorpe

Updated July 25 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:22am
Charles Jensen, Bruce Chapman, Nick Anagnostaras Andrew Gee and Jacki Irvine at the Honour Roll in Redmond Oval. Photo contributed.
In a poignant and touching ceremony on Saturday, July 22, the Millthorpe community came together to witness the unveiling of the newly updated District Honour Roll in Redmond Oval, commemorating the brave men and women who served their country.

