Updated veterans honour roll unveiled in Millthorpe

In a poignant and touching ceremony on Saturday, July 22, the Millthorpe community came together to witness the unveiling of the newly updated District Honour Roll in Redmond Oval, commemorating the brave men and women who served their country.
The event was made possible through the generous support of a Veterans Affairs grant, "Saluting Their Service," awarded to the Millthorpe Village Committee, along with heartfelt donations from the families whose loved ones' names now grace the Honour Roll.
Under the bright sun and clear skies, the ceremony was attended by numerous family members, veterans, and local community members. Among the guests was the Member for Calare, Andrew Gee MP who played a significant part in securing the funding for the update.
A moment of great significance during the ceremony was the attendance of the Golden Memories Millthorpe Museum President, Bruce Chapman, who was joined by his remarkable mother, Rene Chapman. Rene, the oldest member of the Golden Memories Museum at 101 years old, had an additional reason to celebrate on this auspicious day.
The event also featured an address delivered by Major Colin Flatters OAM (Ret.), who shared his personal journey growing up in Millthorpe and his years of dedicated military service.
His speech resonated with the audience, emphasising the sacrifice and bravery of those who had served their nation.
President Charles Jensen of the Lyndhurst RSL also took the opportunity to address the gathered crowd, delivering a heartfelt recitation of the Ode.
The success of the Honour Roll project was the culmination of extensive research, coordination, and support from several organisations. The Millthorpe and District Historical Society, the Golden Memories Museum Millthorpe, the Village Committee Members, and the Lyndhurst RSL Sub Branch worked tirelessly to ensure the project's completion and success.
