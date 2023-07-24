Everyone loves to criticise local government about their planning decisions, but a lot of what we've come to accept in Blayney was put in train well back in the late 1880s.
In a significant development for genealogists, local historians, real estate developers, and people with a time machine, the State Library of New South Wales has unveiled an extensive collection of over 4,600 historic plans covering 460 regional towns in the state.
Notably, this digital archive includes plans for towns like Blayney and Carcoar, with dates ranging from 1880 to 1911.
The plans are now available to the public for the first time through the State Library's website.
Ranging from the highly detailed and beautiful to the pencil drawn and rudimentary, the subdivision plans are a treasure trove of information, and shows how parts of Blayney were developed, and also when.
"By perusing these plans, individuals can place themselves on the streets where their ancestors lived and gain insights into the property prices, town descriptions, and even discover old photographs," said the State Library's maps expert, Maggie Patton.
"They provide a fascinating visual record of how the town was imagined by town planners of the past, and how it has developed and expanded over time."
Much like today subdivision plans were temporary items that were typically discarded once the development sites were sold.
The plans, created by real estate agents and auctioneers, served as promotional materials to advertise new subdivisions and land sales.
They offer a visual record of the town's past and showcase the evolution and expansion of these settlements over time.
Some of the plans contain annotations with sales details such as the requirement of a 20 per cent deposit with the balance of eight equal annual instalments charged at five per cent interest per annum.
In the world of real estate sales techniques not much, it seems, has changed.
Some provide a glimpse into the factors that influenced the popularity of a town, such as access to public transport, shops, parks, and local attractions.
"These subdivision plans offer a fascinating insight into the town planners' vision of the past and how these towns were marketed to potential buyers," said Ms. Patton.
"Estate agents used creative marketing strategies to entice people to regional locations by promoting special events with free transport, refreshments or entertainment for the kids."
One of the showcased plans from 1914 promotes the Riverview Estate in Cowra is lauded as 'one of the choicest residential estates in the progressive town of Cowra and one of the finest agricultural districts in the State.'
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
