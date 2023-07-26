A large crowd of art admirers descended on the Platform Arts Hub on Saturday morning to discover what those with an artistic bent can create from waste material in the Waste 2 Art regional finals.
The Platform Arts Hub is possibly the best location for any art show focusing on waste considering that the venue is the old station buildings repurposed as an art facility.
With this year's theme being textiles and fast fashion the works on display thoroughly met the criteria.
The works were all the finalists from regional councils within the Netwaste system and representing Blayney were the Green family who created a work called Beautiful Australia.
The family have become so passionate about discovering the manifest beauty of the Australian landmass that they are intent on adding extra details to their work, such as rivers, landmarks and places that they've been.
The fabrics used have come not from op-shops, but from their own wardrobes.
Orange artist Megan Buttriss also raided her families wardrobes, turning worn-out jeans into something both practical and beautiful.
Her entry Jeans Shopping, a shopping bag made from the aforementioned denim jeans, won the open functional section of the competition.
Inspired by the texture and colour of the denim as it faded over time, Megan spent a long time unpicking and unfolding the cuff hems and the patterns in the denim made from the dye.
There was also a number of splendid works made from recycled metal.
School aged children were well represented with Spring Hill Public School entering a number of winning entrants including a Sock Monster, the malevolent being responsible for the all the lost sock, mismatched socks and those sock with holes in them.
One of the sponsors of Waste 2 Art is Sim Metal who sponsor the scrap metal section of the competition.
The winner was Andrew Oxley from Orange who created an extremely detail sculpture of an owl, appropriately named Hoot.
Transformed from old engine parts and discarded steel his sculptures give new life and purpose to the otherwise forgotten and discarded materials.
Blending mechanical components with the organic form of an owl serves as a metaphor for the intricate relationship between man and the natural world.
The exhibition will run until Sunday August 20.
Opening hours are Wednesday to Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday to Sunday 10am to 2pm.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
