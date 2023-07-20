What to keep in mind when relocating to Melbourne

This is branded content.
Melbourne has been one of Australia's more popular cities when it comes to finding a place to put down roots.
With the city's ever-expanding metropolitan region complete with strong local economies and plenty of job prospects, there are plenty of opportunities for young families looking to build a home or motivated professionals who want to experience what it's like to be a little fish in a big pond.
But moving from central New South Wales to a city as big as Melbourne can also come with its fair share of challenges, to say the very least.
Your move will likely see you looking for a reliable realtor, doctor, plumber or electrician in Victoria to help assist you with setting up your new home and life in Melbourne, as well as factoring in considerations for your change of climate, and all the general stress and adventure (depending on the day) that accompanies gathering your bearings in a brand new setting.
So what exactly should you be keeping in mind when mapping out a move to the city of Melbourne? Why not start with the tips we'll be sharing below?
The first thing you'll need to account for (literally) is the higher cost of living that you can expect to bear upon your move. Granted, whilst there is a general consensus that Sydney is more expensive than Melbourne, you can still expect a sizable difference in living costs when moving from central NSW to Victoria's bustling state capital.
With this in mind, those looking to relocate to the city of Melbourne should ensure that they have a substantial amount in their savings accounts, with at least enough to put down a deposit on a home or apartment, or to put down your bond and first month's rent on a rental property.
You should also do a little research into the estimated cost of your weekly groceries and utilities prior to your move, just so you're not working off of your country living expenses as these are unlikely to be great reference points. Sourcing an independent grocery or local markets in Melbourne can also help you stay spend-savvy in your new life in the big city.
Believe it or not, but Melbourne has actually been Australia's top city for relocation for many years now. Thousands upon thousands of Australians and migrants relocate to Melbourne every year with the intention of securing work, study opportunities, and contributing to the city's vibrant tapestry of arts, commerce, and culture.
Sadly, this has made Melbourne's property market one of the most competitive markets in Australia today. And with interest rates having been on a steady rise across 2023, house prices have only been growing at a minimal rate over this year. In fact, market forecasts project an annual growth rate of just under 2%, demonstrating that the city is still very much recovering from the rapid decline that it experienced during the pandemic years.
As for those who are looking to rent upon their arrival, the outlook here is also a bit questionable at the moment, as Melbourne's rental vacancy rate has been at 0.9% for the past few months, just 0.1% above the market's record low of 0.8%. This has made securing a rental property a bit more competitive, with listed properties accruing more applicants than expected in previous years.
All things considered, it's in your best interests to secure your home base in Melbourne well before your move is set to occur. Maintaining realistic expectations and a proactive approach to your Melbourne house-hunting process will likely help you attain a property before your moving day swings round.
Melbourne has developed a bit of a reputation for having temperamental weather patterns, with sunny skies swiftly giving way to pelting rain in the span of just minutes at times. As a result, seasoned Melburnians have taken it upon themselves to master the art of layering, and typically never leave home without a cosy wind-resistant North Face jacket or at least a sturdy umbrella.
If you're moving to Melbourne during the city's colder winter months, then you'll likely experience the city's temperamental weather conditions virtually upon your arrival. So we don't even have to tell you to start getting into the habit of bringing a few layers with you whenever you leave the house.
As for seasonal weather extremes, Melbourne is often subjected to hail or light sleet but has never experienced snowfall during winter. In summer, you can expect warm and sunny days that are typically accompanied by a dry heat with low humidity. These brilliantly sunny days call for a trip to Brighton Beach or a picnic along the water at Birrarung Marr.
Finally, there's the issue of navigating to the city of Melbourne itself. For those moving down to the city in your car, the first thing you're likely to notice is the layout of Melbourne's roadways in contrast to Sydney streets. In truth, Melbourne has been regarded as far easier to navigate than Sydney's winding roads - especially when you compare the road networks in the Melbourne central business district and the Sydney central business district. Even so, we recommend going for some drives around your new neighbourhood to get the lay of the land.
Alongside getting a feel for the city's roadways, new Melburnians are also encouraged to trial the city's exceptional public transport network. With buses, trains, and trams available for residents to use with the simple tap of their Myki card, Melbourne boasts great accessibility - making it easy for you to maintain a job in the central business district whilst calling an outer suburb home. We recommend downloading the PTV app to your smartphone so that you can top up your Myki with ease and plan your own journeys across connecting bus, tram, and train services.
Melbourne's multicultural population and eclectic array of suburbs - all with their own personality - position this city to feel like home for millions of people. So long as you keep all these considerations in mind, you should find that settling into your new cityside digs feels just as natural as life in the Blayney countryside did.
