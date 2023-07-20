The controversies surrounding the development 61 Forest Reefs Road (Glenorie Road) in Millthorpe continue with a proposal by the developers to have the road named Mortimer Close being rejected by the council.
With the mayor declaring a conflict of interest deputy mayor David Somervaille chaired the discussion during the July ordinary general meeting.
The development was initiated by Lynne and Glen Mortimer and they have since proposed to have the road included be named in memory of Ian Charles Mortimer.
In an unusual manner councillors were offered two options to consider.
Option one was to allow the Mortimer Close name to pass, option two was to stick to council's road, pathway and bridge naming policy and ask the developer to choose from the pre-approved list.
It was Cr Newstead who began the debate on the naming of the road questioning whether or not four public submissions against the proposal is really enough to cancel it.
"After reading the four submissions it appears that three of the submissions don't even mention the name Mortimer Close, but have instead put forward alternate names for the new road," he said.
"The fourth submission, in my opinion, was the only one to dispute the validity of the name put forward by the applicant."
Cr Newstead then questioned the director of infrastructure services Andrew Muir on whether or not the name Mortimer Close, if there had been no submissions against it, would have met the criteria of council's naming policy.
Mr Muir confirmed that Mortimer met council's and the Geographical Naming Board's policies however it was up to the councillors to determine if the name was acceptable.
During the discussion Cr John Newstead questioned what exactly was the problem with using the name Mortimer.
"Is it people who have still got a bitch with the fact that the subdivision was passed in the first place?" he asked.
"I think that some people, maybe, need to grow up."
Option one received three votes for (Ewin, Newstead and Somervaille) and three against (Gosewisch, Pryse-Jones and Reynolds)
IN OTHER NEWS:
At a stalemate Cr Somervaille followed protocol and placed his casting vote against option one, preserving the status quo.
The debate then went on to option two and it was Cr Gosewisch that neatly summed up the issue, stating, "We have a policy there."
"The Mortimers could have come three or four months ago and put the Mortimer name up and we could have accepted it in the naming committee, but they didn't."
Option two was passed with Cr Newstead voting against it.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.