'Mortimer Close' in Millthorpe rejected in favour of approved list

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated July 21 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
The development in Millthorpe on Glenorie Road.
The controversies surrounding the development 61 Forest Reefs Road (Glenorie Road) in Millthorpe continue with a proposal by the developers to have the road named Mortimer Close being rejected by the council.

Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

