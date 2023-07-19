Blayney Chronicle
Cadia found not to be the source of lead in district water tanks

By Mark Logan
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 1:26pm
Newcrest's Cadia processing plant. Image courtesy of Newcrest.
A comprehensive lead fingerprinting analysis conducted by the University of South Australia has revealed no evidence linking Cadia Valley Operation's gold mine to the lead detected in district rainwater tanks.

