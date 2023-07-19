Blayney's businesses are a generous lot and many have have donated a swag of gifts to what is becoming a new and very inspiring tradition.
Maxi's Hair owner Kelly Oxley began the Christmas in July event last year and now it has gone well beyond the businesses in Bernardi's MarketPlace to take in the growing number of enterprises that exist in Blayney.
Blayney Can Assist will be the beneficiaries of this year's raffle and those funds will be enhanced by a special Christmas dinner being sponsored by Lisa Norris at The Rustic Bean cafe.
The raffle tickets are available from Miskell's Electrical, Railway Meats, The Rustic Bean, Tony G's, The Magic Comb, The Odd Sock Gallery, The Farm Shop and Blayney Botanicals.
Kelly said that the raffle was an opportunity for the businesses in Blayney to give back to the community.
"We all depend on the wonderful support that we get from the community, now we can say thanks."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
