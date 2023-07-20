For anyone that's been looking for somewhere affordable to buy or rent in Blayney, they will find it difficult.
It's a situation that was unheard of in 2012 when the Blayney Local Environment Plan was adopted.
Part of the Blayney LEP includes changes to zoning rules to facilitate the development of medium density housing projects as a way of encouraging residential development in the town.
In contrast to many of the previous Blayney Shire Council meetings, the July ordinary general meeting was a marathon two and a half hour affair, mostly taken up with debate about housing issues, of which the demolition of an existing dwelling and outbuilding on the site and the construction of four villa style homes at 46 Osman Street, was just one.
The meeting commenced with three residents who oppose the development on Osman Street speaking during the public forum.
Front and centre of their concerns were the over development of blocks in Blayney that traditionally only contained one home, and the possibility that this kind of development could become widespread throughout the town.
It highlights to me that there is a conversation to be had with our community about the yield and the location of medium density.- Cr Scott Ferguson
The speakers also detailed concerns about noise, traffic, asbestos and biodiversity. There was also a request that a nine foot high fence be built instead of the 1.8 metre colourbond fence that forms part of the plan.
One of the other concerns identified by the councillors during the debate was that of stormwater off the site and the use of stormwater detention tanks.
That matter was resolved when it was explained that the purpose of the drainage system was to stop water discharge into Adelaide Lane which is an unsealed road.
It was also noted that the proponent will also be submitting a stormwater management plan to be approved by council.
After a lengthy and at times convoluted discussion by the councillors and staff the consensus was that the development met all of the conditions of consent put in place in the Blayney Local Environment Plan, and that the recommendation that it be passed was carried.
In summing up the discussion mayor Scott Ferguson said that the reality is that the town will most likely see more of these medium density developments being undertaken in Blayney and that the Osman Street property was permissible.
"This is a good opportunity to reflect on what the potential cumulative impact that future developments like this could have on our shire,' he said.
"It highlights to me that there is a conversation to be had with our community about the yield and the location of medium density."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
