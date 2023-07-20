Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Bears will take forfeit win ahead of bye weekend

July 21 2023 - 9:00am
Blayney Bears

There was much shuffling of schedules prior to the expected class between the Blayney Bears and Orange CYMS on Sunday at King George Oval, but even with the reserves game being rescheduled to the early time of 11.30, only a handful of CYMS players turned up forfeiting the game to the Bears.

