The Red Devils may have been expecting a bit of snow and a repeat of their at home 41-5 win back in May, but all they got was delightful weather and thwarted ambitions.
It was a thrilling rugby union match between the Blayney Rams and the Harden Red Devils, held on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Blayney.
Right from the kick-off, both teams displayed their determination to make a mark at King George Oval. In the fifth minute, Blayney's winger, Jamie Bennett, no doubt inspired by the sight of your correspondent videoing the match, showed his speed and agility as he darted towards the corner, evading defenders to score an impressive try.
The conversion kick by Zack Farr was successful, adding two extra points to Blayney's score.
Harden, however, quickly regrouped and in the 12th minute Harden's Charles Brown found an opening in Blayney's defence and powered his way over the try line in the opposite corner. Angus Campbell calmly converted the try, bringing the score to 7-7.
Despite Harden's strong response, they missed a few key attacking opportunities due to errors, frustrating their efforts to take the lead.
Blayney took advantage of this and continued to apply pressure on their opponents. In the 33rd minute, Dylan Marmion capitalised on a flurry of dropped balls, grubber kicks and general mayhem, extending Blayney's lead.
Shortly after, Lachlan Pearce broke through Harden's defensive line and sprinted towards the try line, diving over the line for another try bringing the score to 19-7 in favour of Blayney as the halftime whistle blew.
The second half started with both teams determined to seize control of the match. Blayney, however, struggled to replicate their first-half success, facing a resilient Harden defence that denied them any further points. The Red Devils, on the other hand, displayed great determination and fought their way back into the game.
Harden's Charles Brown once again showcased his attacking prowess eluding Blayney's defenders to score his second try of the match.
The tension at King George Oval rose as the clock ticked away, and both teams fought tooth and nail for every inch on the field. Harden launched one final assault on Blayney's try line. Angus Campbell, in a burst of energy, managed to break through the defence, diving over for a desperate and dramatic try.
Each side missed one critical conversion and as the final whistle blew, the scoreboard reflected a hard-fought draw which is making the run to the finals looking damn exciting.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
