Blayney Soccer Club player Emma Dowsett will be in the stands at Stadium Australia on Thursday night cheering on the side against Republic of Ireland.
While pointing out the many signatures that adorn her Matildas jersey, she revealed her family has secured tickets to seven games, including one across the ditch.
"I'm very excited," she said.
"I'm going to all the Matildas ones, the final and a game in New Zealand."
As for her favourite player, it's not Ellie or Sam Kerr or even Grenfell's Clare Hunt.
"Hayley Raso," she said, proudly pointing to the winger's signature right at the top of the kit.
It should come as no shock as to who eight-year old Matildas fan Maddi Roberts' favourite player is.
"Ellie Carpenter."
The Cowra born and raised left-back is an inspiration to kids across the region as the Matildas prepare to kick-off their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign on Thursday, July 20.
Maddi is new to football, joining Orange Ex-Services Soccer Club this year.
Her under 8's team is the only all-girls side in the Orange and District Football Association (ODFA) juniors competition.
Dad Matt Roberts, who has spent decades playing football in Orange, said he had observed a huge growth in female participation and excitement ahead of the World Cup.
"She likes Ellie because she's local," he said.
"It's been getting a lot better in the past 10 years or so. There's been a big push for it nationally and globally and it just filters down, you can see it.
"The fact Orange has a girls side playing with the boys at Ex-Services is pretty cool.
"Win, lose or draw the girls have a ball, they love it.
"It's definitely in the air [World Cup fever]. Especially the last week it's ramped up."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
