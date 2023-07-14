Lyndhurst Golf Club puts on the ritz for a black tie ball

Saturday night at the Lyndhurst Golf Club was a delightful affair, as more than 80 individuals came together for an elegant black-tie event.
Not only did attendees arrive from nearby areas, but they also journeyed from Bathurst, Orange, Cowra, Canowindra, Eugowra, and Narromine.
The atmosphere was electrified by the enchanting melodies played by Neil Gill, whose music had guests grooving and swaying throughout the night.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
