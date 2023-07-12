Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney MPS redevelopment plans are now on display

July 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's rendering of the front of the Blayney MPS.
An artist's rendering of the front of the Blayney MPS.

Featuring a 3D view of the front of the new building, the Blayney community is being provided with a comprehensive presentation of the redesigned Blayney Multipurpose Service as the latest designs have been released.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.