Featuring a 3D view of the front of the new building, the Blayney community is being provided with a comprehensive presentation of the redesigned Blayney Multipurpose Service as the latest designs have been released.
A detailed floor plan has also been revealed for the MPS facility, offering a comprehensive overview of the internal spaces of the expanded health facilities.
These include the residential aged care wing, inpatient unit, emergency department, visitor reception and the expanded HealthOne.
Health infrastructure executive director for regional and rural projects, Amanda Bock said the community is being encouraged to have its say on the latest design and artist impressions which provide further insight into what their new and expanded health facility will look like when completed.
"The redeveloped Blayney MPS isn't just a health facility - it's also a home to those living in the residential aged care wing," Ms Bock said.
"The feedback from patients, staff, residents, their families, and the broader community has been integral in shaping this new health facility which will improve access to health and aged care services by better connecting the residential aged care, the hospital and HealthOne."
According to Ms Bock, feedback received during previous consultations on the concept design for the redevelopment has led to some modifications, which have now been incorporated into the latest design. Notably, the emergency department and inpatient unit will be situated in closer proximity to each other based on the feedback received.
"The palliative care suite will be maintained and enhanced and a new carer's lounge with access to a screened courtyard will also be delivered, which can be used as either a shared or private space for families and loved ones to gather," Ms Bock said.
"Based on community feedback, we are providing access from most of the residential aged care bedrooms to courtyards which will provide direct entry to landscaped areas for the residents, as well as an interconnected room for couples."
Early works are now complete on the Osman Street site, with the main works tender expected to take place in late 2023.
The construction of the new health facility alongside the existing MPS will be staged to ensure minimal disruption to residents and patients, with no changes expected to the delivery of clinical services.
The community is invited to attend one of two information sessions and discuss the project with the NSW Health team, at Bernardi's Marketplace, Farm Lane, Blayney on Monday, July 17, from 12.30pm to 2pm and on Wednesday, July 19, from 3.30pm to 5pm
