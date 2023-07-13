Blayney Bears had plenty of reasons to celebrate on the weekend with a victory for the men's side and a reunion of past premiership heroes.
Members of the 1983 under 18s side and the 1993 first grade outfits gathered at Blayney Golf Club on Saturday to mark 40 and 30 years respectively of their grand final wins.
The Bears thumped Cowra Magpies 54-28 in the 1993 decider, running in nine tries to claim their second premiership in four years.
The next day the present Blayney outfit went on to defeat Orange Hawks 24-16 in their round 10 clash at Wade Park.
It was very much a tale of two halves with the Bears leading 24-0 at the break after a ruthless first half performance.
But an inspired Hawks comeback, helped in no small part by the injection of star junior Harry Wald, almost spoiled the party for the maroon and white.
However, the tiring Bears defence did enough to hold on, with the two points keeping them in the finals hunt. They now sit fifth, three points behind Bathurst Panthers in fourth but with a game in hand.
The league tag game saw Hawks fly into the top four courtesy of a 34-4 win.
Centre Samantha Laing was the pick of a bunch of impressive performers, scoring a hat-trick.
"It was one of those games we had to get going, we've been pretty slow at starting our games lately," she said.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
