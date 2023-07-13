The general manager of one of the world's largest gold mines has admitted that the mine has been in breach of clean air rules, emitting too much dust out of its main air vent.
In late May the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority had issued Newcrest Mining Ltd's Cadia mine near Orange its finalised pollution Prevention Notice, amid fears it is endangering nearby residents with air and water pollution.
In response to the EPA's urgent call to curb dust emissions, the gold mine has adjusted its operations, implementing measures to reduce dust production.
Mike Dewars admitted the operation has been emitting excessive dust in breach of clean air rules.
"Whilst we acknowledge that we have a point source emission compliance issue with our ventilation system, the findings in the ANSTO report are consistent with Cadia's record of operating in accordance with its Project Approval air quality impact assessment criteria, measured at fixed air quality monitors around the site," Mr Dewar said. "We remain focused on expanding dust mitigation equipment across our operations including dust filtration units and changes to the ventilation system to comply with the recent direction by the EPA."
For the vice chair of the Cadia Community Sustainability Network Frances Rettalack, Newcrest could have, and should have been taking measures from the outset.
"They have a duty to reduce pollution rather than doing it at the level that they have been," she said. "Newcrest are wealthy enough to have done this properly from the start of underground mining, it's not an either - or, option."
It's the frustration born from knowing that a solution has always been available that annoys members of the CCSN who were originally concerned about dust lifts from the failed tailings dam.
That action led to Newcrest being fined $15,000 by the EPA in August 2022.
"They should be pumping their super profits into the health and safety of the community and their workers." Mrs Retallack said.
