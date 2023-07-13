"Whilst we acknowledge that we have a point source emission compliance issue with our ventilation system, the findings in the ANSTO report are consistent with Cadia's record of operating in accordance with its Project Approval air quality impact assessment criteria, measured at fixed air quality monitors around the site," Mr Dewar said. "We remain focused on expanding dust mitigation equipment across our operations including dust filtration units and changes to the ventilation system to comply with the recent direction by the EPA."