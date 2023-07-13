Blayney Chronicle
Cadia Valley Operation's Mike Dewars admits to a breach of clean air rules

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
July 13 2023 - 12:00pm
The collapse of the tailings wall dam in 2018 commenced concerns regarding dust from the mine site.
The general manager of one of the world's largest gold mines has admitted that the mine has been in breach of clean air rules, emitting too much dust out of its main air vent.

Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

