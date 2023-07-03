SEO on a small business budget: What to prioritise

There are crucial factors to prioritise in order to maximise your small SEO budget. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



It's incredible that businesses weren't aware of internet marketing just decades ago. But that makes sense given that majority of the market at that time knew less about navigating the internet. But now, over 71% of businesses worldwide have a website.

With the surge of online commerce and digital marketing, companies have realised the essence of having a strong online presence to reach a wider audience, boost brand visibility, and remain competitive in the digital landscape. And one way to do just that is by creating an effective SEO strategy.

SEO for businesses: At a glance

SEO isn't only for big companies and globally renowned brands. It's even more critical for small businesses to invest in SEO to increase their brand visibility and attract potential customers. Through SEO, you can establish yourself as an expert in your industry and drive more traffic to your website.

However, creating an SEO strategy and competing with the big, more established companies can be quite intimidating. Creating a robust SEO strategy can be a costly investment. Some may initially think that SEO is already a losing battle for businesses with limited budgets. Thus, this makes prioritisation crucial.

Building a solid SEO strategy on a tight budget: What to prioritise?

Many businesses often fail in their SEO strategy because they continue to spend money on areas that don't yield positive results or show a good return on investment. With over 200 search engine ranking factors, it's understandable to feel overwhelmed and clueless about where to begin.

You can start with a reputable SEO agency for startups and small businesses. With an SEO agency on your side, they can help formulate small business development strategies that will boost your website ranking and build its credibility. They also have a range of SEO services designed to cater to every business's unique needs.

Although hiring an SEO agency may be expensive, knowing where to invest your small budget and cut costs can make a significant difference in the success of your SEO strategy. And so, this article will list down the top factors you should prioritise and focus on over anything else.

1. Local SEO optimisation

When building your website presence, take small steps first and focus on a more specific market: your locality. Local SEO may be the best place to start, especially with a tight budget. Studies show that 4 in 5 consumers search online when they need to find a local business. Thus, if your business offers local services, dedicate your time, energy, and money to ranking better than your competitors.

To optimise your local SEO strategy, register at Google My Business and set up your business account. Once you've filled out the form with the required information, your business will appear in the maps and organic search engine results. To help your business be among the first in the maps and search results, make sure to do the following:

Fill out the correct NAP information

Incorporate your business location in the title tag

Get authentic reviews from current customers

Provide content optimised for local customers

Start with a local SEO strategy first. If you've successfully dominated the local search and gained good ROI, you can think big and target national or international markets.

2. Better keyword strategy

As much as plenty of popular and highly relevant keywords are available in your industry, not all can help you rank higher in the search engine. If your chosen keywords are too competitive, you might only need help to rank better alongside the competitors.

Instead of investing too much of your time and budget on those competitive keywords, focus on "low-hanging fruit" keywords that are easier to rank yet still have search volume. Don't forget to include long-tail keywords or phrases in your strategy, as their click-through rates are 3% to 6% higher than common keywords.

Here are some tips to refine your keyword strategy and help you find easy-to-rank or low-competition keywords for boosting your website's visibility:

Conduct keyword/phrase research to discover what type of content your target market is looking for.

If your website already has existing content, update it and naturally incorporate the easy-to-rank keywords.

For startups that don't have much content yet on the site, create a content strategy that utilises the low-competition keywords.

Important pages like service pages or product categories must be optimised for a target keyword.

Although the main goal here is to utilise keywords that can rank you better on the search engine, you mustn't forget to create good content to help people with their search. Otherwise, overdoing your keyword strategy might only harm your website more as your content will be all about inserting too many keywords but with less relevant information or knowledge.

For instance, if you're in the makeup business or industry, you might be tempted to stuff all your blog posts with keywords like makeup, makeover, fashion, or cosmetics. But since these terms are highly competitive, your business might never appear on the search results. If you appear on the search results and people read your content, they might never be back on your website when your content doesn't directly help or relate to them.

So, ensure you produce content or blog posts that use the right keywords and help your customers. For example, you can write about:

How to create a makeup routine for daytime travel

Tips for choosing the right foundation

Tips for removing makeup after wearing it all day

How to choose the right lipstick for a date night

Keywords gathered from real-world searches will make your content more relevant and relatable for your audience.

Another example is using specific geographic locations. For instance, if your restaurant business is near a college university, you can use keyword phrases like restaurants closest to XYZ university or foods to eat when taking a day tour at XYZ university. This strategy allows you to rank better in search results without relevant restaurant-related keywords.

By optimising your content and pages with the right keywords, search engines will soon place them in a higher rank in the SERPs.

3. Optimised titles and title tags

Besides the content and keywords, titles and title tags also play a significant role in creating a winning SEO strategy. Remember, the first thing that people see and read on SERPs are the titles and title tags. Even if you're on the first page of the results, most people only go for the titles that have effectively caught their attention.

So, to optimise your titles and title tags, go over all the content pieces you've published and ensure that their titles are not any of the following:

Too short

Even if your title has hit the user's question in mind, if it's too short, they may be sceptical about clicking on it as it doesn't show enough information.

Too long

Search engines' optimum title length is between 30 to 60 characters. More than that, the rest of your page title will be cut off.

Over-optimised title tags

Like your content, you must avoid stuffing your titles with several keywords that will only adversely impact the user's experience and affect your search engine rankings. Only use one main keyword to be incorporated to make your title more sophisticated and well-optimised.

Irrelevant or no-value titles

As much as you want your titles to be unique from other competitors, adding irrelevant words will make your title look too spammy or promotional. An example of a spammy and no-value title would be "The Latest and Most High-tech XYZ Smart Phone Is Available Now!"

4. Click-worthy meta descriptions

One of the best DIY methods for a successful SEO strategy when you're on a budget is optimising and creating click-worthy meta descriptions. The meta description is usually shown in the search results underneath the title tag. They are essential in informing users of what they can find and expect when clicking the title.

About 43% of internet users also click on the title or website link based on the meta description.

When creating meta descriptions, be sure to avoid the following mistakes:

Using generic descriptions like "welcome to our home page."

Putting too short descriptions

Using the whole sentence of the content's intro

Randomly listing keywords

Meanwhile, here are some tips for creating good and click-worthy meta descriptions:

Summarise the whole content

Briefly explain what the content or page is all about

Include specific details from the content

Use a snippet

Compelling meta descriptions will encourage users to click on your website.

5. Optimised and visually appealing website images

Once a user clicks on your title page or website link, one of the first things they'll notice is the images or visuals on your page. The quality of images or visuals can significantly impact the user's first impression and experience on your website.

You must also prioritise image optimisation in your SEO strategy to enhance their user experience and ensure they stay on your site. Consider hiring a website designer to develop beautiful visuals/graphics or produce good-quality images for your site. If it's out of your budget, you can try creating them yourself and utilise free online design tools.

But unlike text and words, search engines can't see the images and graphics on your site, which means they aren't indexable. To optimise your photos, you can do the following:

Add image tags

Do you notice those words or brief descriptions below an image when scrolling over? Those are image tags. Image tags provide additional context to what the image shows.

Add alt tags

When the user has a slow internet connection, and your site's images won't be displayed, the alt tags you've added will provide context for what the image should display.

Optimise the images' file names

Search engines usually look for relevant keywords from images' file names. Thus, ensure the file names of your website's images contain the right and relevant keywords.

Image optimisation can help your website gain higher rankings in the SERPs and increase traffic to your website pages.

6. Quality backlinks

Backlinks are among the most critical factors of a robust SEO strategy because it helps show search engines that your website has authority. If your website isn't building quality backlinks, you'll have difficulty building your brand's prominence and good reputation.

Getting quality backlinks may be one of the most expensive parts of your SEO strategy. With your limited budget, you can get quality backlinks with these strategies below:

Ask to guest blog

Look for guest blogging opportunities on websites that accept posting contributions relevant to your product, service, or industry. That way, you can ensure their current viewers align with your target market.

Collaborate with brands or influencers

Find the right blogger/influencer to support, promote, and link your brand on their posts. Instead of paying them, you can send them your products for free in exchange for a free and honest blog post review.

Create an expert roundup blog post

Having a list of industry experts answer or discuss a well-placed question or topic can help you produce valuable and relevant content that is highly shareable. The experts or contributors can incorporate their links into your blog post to improve their backlink profiles. At the same time, they'll also share your blog post link to their networks, helping you get quality backlinks and reach a wider audience.

7. Mobile optimisation

This is the strategic approach of optimising your website to make sure it's mobile-friendly and accessible for users who often browse from their mobile devices. Mobile optimisation should be one of your SEO priorities nowadays, considering that 92% of internet users browse for business/brand information using their mobile phones.

When your website isn't mobile-friendly, internet users will quickly exit from your site, regardless of how relevant your content is, and go to your competitors with mobile-friendly pages.

To achieve the best mobile optimisation, you can try these practices:

Use a responsive design that easily transitions between different digital devices and platforms.

Avoid adding intrusive ads blocking the user's mobile screen view while browsing your site.

For people with limited budgets, you can use Google's web developer chrome extension to check how your website looks from different resolutions and screen sizes.

Avoid using unnecessary custom fonts that might be unreadable when shown on smaller screen devices.

Mobile friendliness is a SERP ranking factor you shouldn't ignore in your SEO strategy. Your business website will likely rank better when designed for various devices and screen sizes than those that don't.

Conclusion