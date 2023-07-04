The Belubula Headwaters Protection Group has determined that pursuing an appeal against the decision made by the Independent Planning Commission to permit the McPhillamy's Gold Project would not serve the best interests of the group.
The three month timeline to appeal the decision to the NSW Land and Environment Court ended on June 30, and President of the BHPG Dan Sutton said that after speaking with various lawyers regarding what avenues were open to them, an appeal was not the best option.
"It is important to note that this does not mean our fight has ended," Mr Sutton said.
"The Section 10 assessment is still yet to be resolved, Regis' management plans are yet to be approved by the Planning Secretary, the agreement to provide water via the pipeline is yet to be signed, the Special Purpose Access Licences needed for their water impact are yet to be applied for, and there are other avenues we are continuing to pursue."
Mr Sutton said that the decision was not one they took lightly.
"The reality is that without the ability to appeal the merit of the project, even if an appeal for the IPC process was to succeed, the end outcome would likely be the same, just more years down the track and more money out of pocket for us," he said.
The estimated cost of launching an appeal, with the appropriate professional support, would cost the group over $100,000 and Mr Sutton said that they would not commit the group to such a financial liability without knowing if it can be funded, and if the outcome can't be assured.
Mr Sutton said that although the outcome has been disappointing, their efforts have certainly not been wasted.
READ ALSO:
"We have forced the company to operate entirely differently to how they originally intended. They required three amendments to their proposal to get it approved and the capital cost has at least doubled, and may be closer to tripling by the time the figures are released next year for their estimates," he said.
"We'd like to thank all of our members who have very generously donated to our professional fees over the past year."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.