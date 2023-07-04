Blayney Chronicle
BHPG not to appeal IPC's McPhillamy's decision

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
July 5 2023 - 9:30am
Dan Sutton at the Central West Environment Council public forum in Orange in June.
The Belubula Headwaters Protection Group has determined that pursuing an appeal against the decision made by the Independent Planning Commission to permit the McPhillamy's Gold Project would not serve the best interests of the group.

