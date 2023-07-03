Cadia takes action on dust as EPA puts the pressure on

In response to the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority's urgent call to curb dust emissions, Newcrest Mining Ltd's Cadia mine has adjusted its operations, implementing measures to significantly reduce dust production.
In late May the EPA had issued the gold mine near Orange its finalised pollution Prevention Notice, amid fears it is endangering nearby residents with air and water pollution.
The EPA's Chief Executive Officer, Tony Chappel, commended the initial actions taken by the mine to comply with the directive, but emphasised that further efforts are required to ensure complete adherence.
"We required immediate action from Newcrest's Cadia mine, and they have responded with significant changes, but there is still more work to be done," stated Mr. Chappel.
"Our investigations are ongoing and we will be monitoring compliance closely - the health of the community and the environment is our priority."
In addition to lowering dust production levels, Cadia has advised they have also taken a number of actions including:
In its ongoing efforts to closely scrutinise the Cadia mine and assess its environmental impact, the EPA has formed an independent panel of experts which has been tasked with providing advice and ensuring transparency as the EPA progresses to the next phase of its regulatory actions.
Mr Chappel highlighted the role that the expert panel will play in offering guidance throughout the investigation process.
Their collective expertise and knowledge are expected to deliver invaluable insights and support as the agency continues to evaluate the effects of the Cadia mine.
"The appointment of the panel members is an essential step towards obtaining comprehensive advice regarding sampling, testing, and monitoring activities to comprehensively understand the extent, impact, and potential of pollutants affecting the Cadia Valley community," Mr Chappel said.
Cadia general manager, Mick Dewar said that the health and safety of people is not a negotiable for the company.
"We take our environmental obligations seriously," he said.
"In response to the NSW EPA advice, we took immediate action to accelerate efforts already underway to curtail known sources of dust in the underground operation.
"The EPA's establishment of an independent panel of experts is welcomed and we look forward to continuing to work with the EPA to meet our compliance requirements."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.