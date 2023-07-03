Blayney Chronicle
Cadia takes action on dust as EPA puts the pressure on

Mark Logan
Mark Logan
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 1:27pm
Dust from Newcrest Cadia Valley Operations gold mine Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.
In response to the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority's urgent call to curb dust emissions, Newcrest Mining Ltd's Cadia mine has adjusted its operations, implementing measures to significantly reduce dust production.

