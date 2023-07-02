Defence lets Bears down during Indigenous round against Cowra

The last time that the Blayney Bears played the Cowra Magpies was in round two back in April.
In that game, at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra, Blayney doubled Cowra's total of 16, beating them with a solid 32.
Ten weeks later and Cowra's revenge was sustained and brutal as they laid waste to a Bear's side whose defence struggled to restrain the Magpies lively attack.
It was in the 11th minute that Cowra halfback Darcy Howard lifted his arms in triumph after scoring a try that was converted by Thomas Rose.
Rose successfully kicked six from six in the ideal conditions and Blayney's Nick Barlow also had a 100 per cent strike rate with four from four.
Howard's try was answered by a storm of aggression played by the Blayney side, but Cowra proved too strong and after gaining the ball Cowra hooker Jack Nobes scored a try bringing double digits to the first half.
Not to be deterred Blayney pushed on and as always their attack was on point and a smiling Dylan Marmion dived into the corner and with Barlow's boot brought the score to 12-6.
The next try was almost a comedy, as players over the try line played touchies with the ball before Jesse Nixon grounded it for the first of three tries he scored during the match.
With the score now at 12 a piece the Magpies stepped it up a gear and were able to penetrate the Bear's defence in the 35th minute when Magpies five-eighth Rose scored right under the dot, bringing the second half to a close with Cowra leading 18-12.
In the second half Cowra came out firing and although Nixon was able to score two more brilliant tries, it wasn't enough to break the spirit of Cowra with Rose scoring two more tries, Thuaux scoring one as well as Stanley Rush adding to his tally.
In the league tag the Bears have been showing increasing confidence on the field with an 18-4 loss against the Magpies.
Next week the two sides will be heading to Wade Park in Orange to play Orange Hawks.
