Blayney artist George Woods has often wowed locals with his innovative and thought-provoking images.
His first solo exhibition Monumental, is set to open at the Odd Sock Gallery in Blayney this Saturday.
The collection represents a culmination of Woods' artistic endeavours leading up to and during his first year at the National Art School in Sydney.
Visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of artistic mediums, including drawing, painting, ceramics, and photography, among others.
Woods employs these mediums to foster a thought-provoking dialogue between his ideas and the audience through his artworks.
"I am able to present a conversation between my ideas and the audience through artworks," he said.
"Themes explored are identity and sexuality in country life, the move from the natural world to urban land, and inner conversations about moral rights and wrongs."
Accompanying these thematic works, Woods presents a more intimate and direct approach to art creation through his observational and experimental drawings.
The Monumental exhibition will open at the Odd Sock Gallery, in the Bernardis Marketplace complex, and will be open to the public at 2pm on Saturday July 1.
Monumental will run until July 14.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
