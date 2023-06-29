Two of the Blayney shire's roads will be fixed earlier than expected thanks to their repairs being allocated from two state government road programs.
$330,000 has been allocated from the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program for road repair works to Garland Road and $145,000 has been allocated from NSW Office of Local Government $1 million Flood Recovery Grant to commence culvert upgrade and improvement works at Richards Lane in 2023/24.
The funding was announced during the second Blayney Shire Council ordinary general meeting for June on Tuesday the 27th.
Also presented during the meeting the Blayney Shire Roads Strategy revealed the top ten roads in need of repair are:
The report also assessed roads that have the greatest number of accidents on them.
Hobby's Yards Road, Newbridge Road and Belubula Way had 24 per cent of all crashes and just ten roads accounted for 52 per cent of crashes on shire roads.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
