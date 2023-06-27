As much as the takeaway giants offer passing travellers the familiarity of their burgers, chickens and tacos, nothing beats pulling into a country bakery, sampling some traditional baked goodies and enjoying the real essence of country living.
For decades, Blayney Akehurst's Bakery has been satisfying the appetites of both locals and visitors. However, seven years ago, the business underwent a significant change when Matthew Hutchison, a former baker at Orange's Robert's Bakery, along with his wife Denise, took over the ownership.
As their business grew they realised that they would need to find a bigger building to comfortably meet the demand.
"The old building has been a bakery since 1948," Denise said. "We really need the space to expand our business because at the moment we're working over the top of each other."
It was when the building opposite came up for sale did the pair jump at the chance to create a bakery from scratch, complete with indoor seating and toilets.
That was four years ago and after years of planning, construction, and negotiations with Blayney council regarding access to the back of the building, the finish line is in sight with an expected opening in September-October.
The building is immense and the couple have created a bright serving area, separate areas for the creation of breads, pies and cakes as well as a large storage area.
There's even an office and double doors through which the goodies will be transported away to businesses around the central west.
What really stands out is the massive mural on the wall behind where the counter will be.
Painted by talented Bathurst artist Calum Hotham Denise said that it's all part of being a family business.
"Our two boys Kye and Tate are the gingerbread men in the mural," she said. "They love Australian motocross rider Jett Lawrence who likes to have a doughnut after each race."
What won't change is the style of food that people have come to enjoy and expect from a small rural bakery.
"We are going to stay as an old school bakery," Denise said.
"And we'll be changing the name to Hutchison's Bakehouse."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
