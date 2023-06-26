Were not sure what was said to the Rams side at half time on Saturday, but whatever it was, it worked.
Cootamundra may claim that they were down on numbers and missing a few key players, plus their bus wasn't available and they had to car pool, but the fact that at half-time Coota were looking as though they may replicate their last win against Blayney, a 45-5 drubbing in Coota.
At 19-5 Coota was almost halfway there as they entered the break, but those 19 points were the last that the visitors scored as the Rams notched up 19 of their own, in front of a very appreciative home crowd that enjoyed watching the new electronic scoreboard light up the 24-19 result.
The game began poorly for the Rams when Coota crossed the line within the first five minutes.
That's never good for morale, but what did change the side's demeanour was when fullback Jamie Bennett zigzagged his way through the Coota defence to score in the 19th minute.
The Rams have always excelled with a home crowd behind them and on Saturday, after that try, the Rams were boiling with intent.
Coota though kept up the defence and it wasn't until Ben Pettit's try and Jordan Butler's double, along with Zack Farr's conversions did the Rams get in front.
Now at third on the ladder this Saturday Blayney play fourth place runner Boorowa at KGO. It'll be grand.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
