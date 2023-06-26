Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Rams keep Coota scoreless in the second half to win.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 26 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 12:53pm
Were not sure what was said to the Rams side at half time on Saturday, but whatever it was, it worked.

