Normally Newbridge is one of those delightful, quiet little villages that is only ever interrupted by a freight or passenger train rolling through.
Once a year though it's invaded by Vikings and Visigoths swinging swords, Witches and Warlocks casting spells, and most frightening of all, Morris dancers waving ribbons.
The 2023 Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival was the first since 2019 and the crowds responded to the call, filling the streets with cheers of merriment.
At 5pm the wicker-man exploded into flames and visitors cast their demons into the fire.
Visitors were entertained by Felix Albert and the Gentlemanly Two, Pippa Dance and Tribal Fusion Belly Dancers and Viking kids' battles gave everyone a chance to emulate their fearsome heroes.
Also Black Joak Morris Dancers, followed by the Bashira Belly Dancers kept the crowds outside the Newbridge Hotel entertained.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
