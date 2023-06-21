Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Buy Local

Thomas Keith open a showroom for their tables in Millthorpe

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
June 22 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddy and Tom Baker with their daughter Sally in their new showroom in Millthorpe. Picture by Mark Logan.
Maddy and Tom Baker with their daughter Sally in their new showroom in Millthorpe. Picture by Mark Logan.

Sometimes the best business ideas come from thorough market research, developing a comprehensive business plan and also identifying a product or service that fulfils a need or solves a problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.