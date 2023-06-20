Takeaway food is back in Blayney with the opening of BT's Steaks in the Bernardi's Marketplace complex.
Owner Brett Thomas has big plans for the venue, but is starting off slowly, gradually picking up the vibe of the town as he prepares future menu items.
"I'm going to have the traditional takeaway offerings like burgers but also cooking steaks, lamb shanks, ribs and things like that, that everyone in Blayney will really enjoy," he said.
The shop now has eat-in options as well as takeaway.
Mr Thomas is from Woodstock and has cooked at the Woodstock Bowling, Sport and Recreation Club as well as the Commercial Hotel in Barellan.
Opening hours are 8.30am to 7.30pm Monday to Saturday and 9.30am to 6pm on Sunday.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
