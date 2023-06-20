Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

BT's Steaks serves up delicious takeaway options to Blayney

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 20 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Thomas has opened his takeaway BT Steaks in the Bernardi's Marketplace complex. Picture by Mark Logan.
Brett Thomas has opened his takeaway BT Steaks in the Bernardi's Marketplace complex. Picture by Mark Logan.

Takeaway food is back in Blayney with the opening of BT's Steaks in the Bernardi's Marketplace complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.