7 ways to use essential oils to your advantage

While not everything you hear about them is true, essential oils are extremely useful, and have some health benefits too. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The past ten years or so have witnessed a massive surge of consumer interest in essential oils. Why precisely this happened when it did I do not know, but it's a good thing regardless.



Essential oils are nothing new, of course: humans have been using them for a vast range of purposes for thousands of years. Back then one was obliged to manually procure the oil from plant matter.

We have it a little easier today, with neat little bottles of essential oil available in every supermarket. If you're like me, though, you avoid crowded supermarkets like the plague. I order my essential oils online and ship them via courier Playney. Same with my diffusers-one for each room of the house. The courier postage on stuff like that is negligible.

But I digress. The point is that there is currently a lot of hype surrounding essential oils and lots of talk about what they can do in terms of their uses and benefits. Needless to say, not everything you hear about them is true. But they are extremely useful, and they have some real health benefits too.

Here are seven ways you can use essential oils to your advantage.

Relieve anxiety

Once it takes hold, anxiety can be hell to get rid of. And over time it can take a serious toll on your mental and physical health, leading to problems such as depression, insomnia, digestive issues, headaches, and substance abuse.

Essential oils can help. In particular, research has found the essential oil of lavender to be effective in alleviating anxiety symptoms. According to one recent study, "lavender inhalation can significantly reduce anxiety levels." The next time you're feeling stressed or anxious, try putting 10-15 drops of lavender into your diffuser. Sit down, close your eyes, and focus on your breathing.

Boost your oral health

A 2015 study found that lemongrass oil can be used to combat plaque and treat gingivitis, which is the first phase of gum disease. The study's authors described it as a "good herbal alternative" to standard antiseptic mouthwash. To make a lemongrass oil mouthwash, simply add two or three drops of lemongrass essential oil to a cup of water. Then use it as you would any other mouthwash.

Clean your home

Essential oils are commonly added to commercial cleaning products because a) they smell good and b) they're effective cleaning agents. The impressive cleaning powers of lemon, for example, are well known. You can create an all-natural, all-purpose cleaning solution by mixing equal parts water and distilled white vinegar, and then adding 15-20 drops of lemon essential oil.

Note that the essential oil of lemon is also very effective when it comes to stain removal, especially when combined with liquid castile soap.

Freshen the air

Essential oils are terrific natural air fresheners and a sure-fire way to keep your home smelling clean and agreeable. Just fill up a diffuser with water, add 10-15 drops of your chosen essential oil (or a combination of several), switch it on, and let the pleasing aromas suffuse the air.

Improve your complexion

Tea tree oil is good for your skin; this is borne out by a wealth of scientific and anecdotal evidence. Hence, many skincare products-especially anti-acne creams and gels-contain tea tree oil. They can be expensive, though, so if you want to save money, consider making your own tea tree-based skin treatment.

It's incredibly easy: mix one part pure tea tree oil with seven parts water and apply it to affected areas twice daily. Then watch as your skin becomes gradually brighter, clearer, and smoother.

Repel insects

Sometimes I'm not sure what's worse: the discomfort of insect bites or the reek of commercial bug spray. Fortunately, there are better-smelling ways to repel insects, and they involve-you guessed it-essential oil. One study found that a solution containing 32 per cent eucalyptus oil afforded over 95% protection against mosquitoes for a three hour period.

Pour water into a clean spray bottle and add 20-30 drops of eucalyptus oil. Take it with you when you go camping, hiking, picnicking, etc.

Sleep better

We've seen that lavender can be used to help combat stress and anxiety. So it comes as no surprise that it can likewise be used as a natural sleep aid. Lavender contains two important chemicals: linalool and linalyl acetate. They have sedative and narcotic properties which can induce feelings of calm, tranquility, and drowsiness.