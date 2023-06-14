Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Blayney Junior Rugby League to host Pankind #playinpurple day

Updated June 15 2023 - 10:25am, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Blayney Bears are playing at home this Saturday and will be wearing purple socks to raise funds for pancreatic cancer. Picture by Sarah Croker.
The Blayney Bears are playing at home this Saturday and will be wearing purple socks to raise funds for pancreatic cancer. Picture by Sarah Croker.

This Saturday King George Oval will be a field of purple as Blayney Junior Rugby League players of all ages pull on purple socks to help raise funds for pancreatic cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.