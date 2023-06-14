This Saturday King George Oval will be a field of purple as Blayney Junior Rugby League players of all ages pull on purple socks to help raise funds for pancreatic cancer research.
The 2023 #PlayinPurple campaign is a nationwide initiative coordinated by PanKind, The Australian Pancreatic Cancer Foundation whose aim is to triple the survival rate by 2030 and dramatically increase the quality of life for patients and their families.
The #PlayinPurple campaigned is designed to raise awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer, and it all kicks off this Saturday with the Blayney JRL being the first team to host an event.
Club spokesperson Paula Pixton said that the club was proud to throw support behind the initiative.
"These events unites our club, players, and the broader Blayney community while shining a light on pancreatic cancer," she said.
All players and clubs are encouraged to participate nationwide by simply swapping their regular club socks for purple ones.
PanKind purple socks are available for purchase at $15 per pair, with proceeds directly supporting pancreatic cancer research.
Pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Australia, with a 5-year survival rate of just 12.2 per cent.
