Mayor joins the war of words over fire levy

A war of words has erupted between country mayors and the local government minister Ron Hoenig over budgeted increases in the emergency services levy, and Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson has voiced his concerns over the issue.
Cr Ferguson said that unless a state government decision to end a subsidy on the emergency services levy is reversed, regional councils such as Blayney may experience a budget blowout combined with a cut to services.
"The emergency services levy issue is a very complicated one and at the moment the process is not very transparent,' he said. "Our contribution is $550,000 every year and that comes from ratepayers.
"We could use that money to pay for infrastructure such as roads and have an extra rate peg every year to pay for the emergency services. That's one solution."
An extension of that idea is to add the fire services to it creating a fire and emergency services levy.
Local government has enough to deal with as costs increase and Cr Ferguson would like to see the emergency services levy taken out of local government and have it totally funded by the state government.
"We don't want to collect the levy, but under the act we're obliged to," he said.
Answering a question on the challenges faced by local governments in question time, local government minister Ron Hoenig slammed councils for asking for concessions.
"Local government needs to face its own expenditure issues before it comes bleating to the state government and asking for an allocation of funds when it is itself facing a $180 billion deficit," he said.
"When I see mayors this week, I am going to have their audit reports sitting in front of me.
"I am going to ask them about their financial accountability and their expenditure before they start asking the state to pay for the fire trucks going down their street, which they are responsible for paying for."
Mr Hoenig said paying the levy was council's responsibility and ruled out the possibility of rate rises being put back on the table.
"Mayors from a variety of councils have been coming to see me and writing to me, talking about the financial sustainability of local government," Mr Hoenig said.
"I point out to them that financial sustainability is not about rate increases; it is about getting their own finances in order. It is about monitoring their own finances and making sure that they are accountable for their own expenses.
"They are very good at putting their hand out and taking a 3.5 per cent increase from the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal [...] when we are putting through legislation to freeze our own salaries and that of senior public servants."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
