Blayney's netballers are our shooting stars

The HART Senior State Titles in Newcastle have to an exciting close, and Blayney Netball Club had plenty to celebrate.
With fierce competition and outstanding performances, both the 17's and 15's teams showcased their talent and determination throughout the tournament.
In a field of 19 teams, the Blayney Netball Club 17's displayed incredible tenacity and teamwork, securing a commendable 11th place finish.
Their hard work and unwavering sportsmanship were evident on the court, earning them the respect and admiration of their opponents. The girls should be immensely proud of their achievements and the spirit they brought to each game.
Meanwhile, the Blayney Netball Club 15's team achieved an outstanding fourth place finish out of 18 teams.
Their impressive performances dazzled spectators, as they showcased their skills and fought tirelessly for every point. The girls exemplified the values of the club, displaying sportsmanship and dedication that will make the Blayney community proud.
None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the immense support from the club's dedicated helpers.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to the umpires, Larry, Sarah, and Cassandra, who officiated the games with fairness and expertise. Their contribution ensured that the matches were played with integrity and provided a fair platform for all teams.
The club extends their gratitude to Col, Robbie, Gav, Mick, and the entire support team who worked tirelessly to ensure that everything ran smoothly.
From setting up tents in the early morning to driving the buses, their efforts were invaluable in creating a positive and organised environment for the players.
The families of the Blayney Netball Club deserve special recognition for their unwavering support. From providing nourishing meals to offering words of encouragement, they played a vital role in the success of the teams. Their commitment and dedication were truly remarkable.
Lastly, the coaches, Kristy and Sharna, and the managers, Brooke and Bec, deserve a huge round of applause. Their guidance and leadership throughout the tournament were instrumental in bringing out the best in the players.
The house mums, Bindy, Julie, and Shelley, also played an important role in taking care of the teams and ensuring their well-being.
Blayney Netball Club looks back on the HART Senior State Titles with pride and satisfaction. The girls displayed immense skill, resilience, and a true sense of camaraderie. As they return home, it is clear that the memories created at this tournament will be cherished for years to come. Congratulations to the Blayney Netball Club for a successful campaign at the Senior State Titles in 2023!
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.