Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney's netballers are our shooting stars

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
June 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blayney's netballers are our shooting stars
Blayney's netballers are our shooting stars

The HART Senior State Titles in Newcastle have to an exciting close, and Blayney Netball Club had plenty to celebrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.