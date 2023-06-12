For the volunteers that started dragging the old fence posts onto the fires out at Forest Reefs Tavern at 6am, the annual Camp Oven Cookout Competition is a long day.
Creating a bed of glowing hot coals is their job, but the ones that get all the glory and attention are the twenty cooks who volunteer their time, ingredients and expertise to help raise money for Ronald McDonald House.
A special treat at this year's competition was an above ground Hangi donated by the Tonu family for the occasion.
"This is a great opportunity to show people how to do a Hangi and raise money for charity," said Charlie Tonu.
Across all the entrants was a competitive spirit and the spirit of community with locals and visitors alike merging on a brisk winter Sunday afternoon to sample the wares on offer.
Dishes ranged from a winning Massaman curry, a spicy Texas chilli mince dish, slow braised lamb, chicken curries, seafood chowder and a Hungarian goulash.
The Hangi drew dozens of onlookers as it was carefully revealed and put on display.
Tasting bowls costing $10 were purchased with all the proceeds going to RMH.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.