Annual home maintenance must - do's and when to do them

Sticking to an annual home maintenance routine is your best bet to avoid that feeling of overwhelm. Picture Shutterstock

Maintaining a household can be exhausting and repetitive; worse yet is when all of the odd-jobs seem to pile up on you.

Sticking to an annual home maintenance routine is your best bet to avoid that feeling of overwhelm. It also increases the longevity of your structure and appliances, and most importantly protects your family from potentially serious health risks.

Here is your top 10 Annual Home Maintenance Checklist:

1. Change smoke alarm batteries

It's a no-brainer: smoke alarms save lives. There have been countless accounts of serious injury and death in cases where a working smoke alarm would have avoided such a catastrophe. To ensure your alarm will sound when you need it to, you should test the batteries every month. When it comes the time to change your batteries, a great way to remember is to coincide it with the day you change your clock for daylight savings. If your alarm has a lithium battery, you need to replace the entire unit after 10 years.

2. Clean gutters

You should be cleaning your gutters every six months to prolong their life and avoid any rusting. More so than that, dry leafage creates a fire hazard and blocked gutters can cause costly damage to your home. If your drainage is not functional, water could seep into internal structures or even the foundation and could see you forking out thousands of dollars in repairs.

3. Clean out air conditioner filters and heating ducts

While heating ducts are only recommended to be cleaned once every 2-5 years, vent grates should be removed and cleaned at least once per year. Remove the grate and clean it with warm soapy water.

Air conditioning filters should be cleaned every 12 months, preferably before summer when you need your unit to be running at peak efficiency.

4. Pest control

Pest control measures should be regularly undertaken around the home to avoid infestation; remove piles of wood from outside the home, garden waste, and clean around indoor bin spaces and the back of cupboards. Local pest control services are your greatest ally with any signs of pests and it is advisable to contact professionals once every 12 months to avoid dealing with an infestation.

5. Check and replace fire extinguishers

You should be checking on your fire extinguishers twice yearly. To know if it's time for them to be replaced, look inside the nozzle for rust, dirt or debris. Check for leaks in and around the nozzle and the top of the extinguisher. Take a look at the pressure gauge and ensure that it's still in the 'green' range and therefore operable. Lastly, check the handle and note if it feels loose or broken. If you note any of these things, it's time to replace your unit.

6. Service gas heaters and appliances

It is recommended to have your gas appliances and heaters professionally serviced at least once every two years by a licensed gas fitter. If you have an older appliance or heater that is not running at peak performance, you should have it serviced annually, before winter begins, to protect your family from potentially deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

7. Garden maintenance

Maintaining your garden is easier the more frequently you get out there; weeds can get out of control in a heartbeat. If you don't have much of a green thumb, schedule a big garden clean out annually, before the onset of spring. Rake leaves, prune diseased plants and trim back trees. Be sure to clean up all of your clippings; pests like to make homes in garden debris and piles of wood.

8. Clean house facade

Around the same time you plan your garden clean out, schedule a good clean of your house facade too. Clean windows, remove cobwebs, and pressure wash if you can. While you're at it, check for cracks and water damage.

9. Clean out kitchen cupboards

Throw out expired food packages, thoroughly clean the shelves and re-organise your pantry and cupboards. Note any signs of pests including greasy tracks and droppings. Plan to do this around spring time, to avoid nasty smells from expired packages exposed to high temperatures.

10. Thorough clean of large appliances

Plan a deep clean of your refrigerator, washer and dryer and dishwasher annually. This promotes the longevity of your appliances and keeps them running at peak performance.

The wash up