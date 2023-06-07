Members of the Cadia Community Sustainability Network (CCSN) are calling for free voluntary blood tests be made available to residents impacted not only by heavy metals found in water tanks, but the possibility that those same metals have been inhaled over a long period of time.
Vice chair of the CCSN Frances Retallack said that as yet there has been no scientific approach to the scale of the problem.
"We need to be tested for the full suite of metals and chemicals that are on the site, not just a handful," she said.
"If we go north, south, east and west and test a half dozen people or more to work out what our problem is because it seems that as a community we're going to have to dig ourselves out of this hole.
"We need to work out exactly what the problem is before we can work on a solution."
Chair of the CCSN Gem Green said that not only are tests needed, but follow on support needs to be provided.
"There is no sense of critical urgency because once you start to show pathology there's a lot of emotional and counselling support that's then required as to how this has happened, let alone for physical elimination and treatment," she said.
Of greatest concern for the CCSN is the impact these chemicals can have on children.
"What do you do when you find out that your children have lead in their blood? It's too late. There's no safe level of lead," Mrs Retallack said.
What frustrates the CCSN most of all is the knowledge that a mine such as CVO could operate in such a way that the issues simply wouldn't exist.
"There is a level of production and a style of management where they do the monitoring correctly and pay attention to the red flags that come up," Mrs Retallack said.
"There is a way of running that mine where we can all survive."
Since the formation of the CCSN two years ago they've been forthright with one simple message.
"Ever since the commencement of the group it's been our intention to work with CVO, we don't want them to close the mine or anything like that, we just want them to run the mine properly and do what's best for those people that are living nearby," Mrs Green said.
READ ALSO:
Cadia's general manager Mike Dewar said in a statement that there is nothing that they value more than people's safety and health and will continue to work with local residents on their concerns raised in a transparent and factual manner.
"We, as much as the community, want to identify the source of any contaminants found in proximity to our mine and any potential health impacts, which is why we have commissioned a Health Risk Assessment by an external environmental expert and have undertaken independent lead isotope testing and a dust fingerprinting study, both of which are nearing completion and will help to identify the source of any lead contamination," he said.
"We will share the findings with the community as soon as they are complete.
"We do not compromise on people's health and safety and remain firmly committed to meeting all our obligations in a way that is aligned with our values."
A spokesperson for WNSWLHD said that "NSW Health will seek expert advice to provide input on health risk assessments and appropriate action, and has established an expert advisory group including toxicologists with a speciality in heavy metals."
The NSW Environment Protection Authority are holding another community drop-in session to answer questions residents have about the Cadia mine and discuss concerns about dust in the local area and their sampling program.
The session will be held at the Golden Memories Museum Millthorpe from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday June 7.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.