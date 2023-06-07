Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Cadia mine dust raises calls for widespread blood testing

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 7 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dust rising off the Cadia tailings dam in May 2022. Picture CCSN
Dust rising off the Cadia tailings dam in May 2022. Picture CCSN

Members of the Cadia Community Sustainability Network (CCSN) are calling for free voluntary blood tests be made available to residents impacted not only by heavy metals found in water tanks, but the possibility that those same metals have been inhaled over a long period of time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.