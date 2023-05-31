It takes a certain individual to get up in front of a crowd of people and dance, dance, dance, but for the Royal Hotel's Damon Taylor and St Joseph's Catholic Primary School's Kerrie Basha doing so last Saturday night was, as Damon put it, "Fantastic!"
"It was a lot of hard work and I enjoyed going to the practice," he said. "It was nerve-wracking, but it was a great night."
Damon raised over $8,000 and received the people's choice award on Saturday night, a result that may not have happened if he hadn't changed his mind.
"At first I said no, but I thought about it and talked to my daughter Chloe about it because she was in the dance as well, and then after speaking to Emma from Em Dance I decided to give it a go."
Two weeks after saying yes Damon's father passed away and he was going to withdraw from the competition, but a memory of his father enjoying watching his granddaughter dance urged him onwards.
"Dad went last year and watched Chloe dance and he had such a good night so mum wanted me to do it, so I've done it, but I wouldn't do it again."
As a school principal Kerrie Basha is not unfamiliar with getting up in front of a crowd, albeit often a school assembly, and said that the adrenaline was sky-high before stepping out onto the stage.
"I was on after the dinner intermission and auction but that went longer than planned so I was waiting down in the dressing room for what seemed forever," she said.
After completing her routine Kerrie, ever the perfectionist, wanted to do it again.
"I thought I could do it better the second time," she laughed. "I would certainly do it again."
Kerrie has raised over $15,000 dollars and has one piece of advice for anyone asked to perform.
"Just don't take yourself too seriously and enjoy the moment," she said.
Both Kerrie and Damon have thanked the Blayney community and Emma Nixon for helping them get through to the end.
Kerrie was equal third people's choice winner with Jake Aumuller raising the most money and being the judge's choice for the night.
