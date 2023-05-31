Blayney Chronicle
Damon Taylor and Kerrie Basha wow the crowds at Stars of Orange

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 2:30pm
It takes a certain individual to get up in front of a crowd of people and dance, dance, dance, but for the Royal Hotel's Damon Taylor and St Joseph's Catholic Primary School's Kerrie Basha doing so last Saturday night was, as Damon put it, "Fantastic!"

