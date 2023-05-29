Gerry Davis snares Blayney Motors Trophy

Last Saturday we played we played an 18 hole Stableford event for Blayney Motors Trophy and our winner was Gerry Davis with 39pts.
A/Grade R/U Pete Neal with 36pts.
B/Grade R/U Gavin Marks on count back with 35pts.
Ball winners were Don Eves and George Schymko 35pts and with 33pts were Mick Tyrrell and Ian Hobby.
Nearest the pin 6th/15.
A/Grade Mick Tyrrell 103 cm.
B/Grade Wally Hodder 141cm.
This Saturday we will be playing an 18 hole Stroke event for Dave Hadlow's Trophy also our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel.
Saturday 10th will be an 18 hole Stableford event for the Club Trophy.
