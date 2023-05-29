Blayney Chronicle
Gerry Davis snares Blayney Motors Trophy

By Gerry Davis
Updated May 30 2023 - 8:54am, first published 8:50am
Pictured is Donny Eves putting for his 2nd birdie in a row but missed by fraction.
Last Saturday we played we played an 18 hole Stableford event for Blayney Motors Trophy and our winner was Gerry Davis with 39pts.

