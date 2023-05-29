Tallwood Hall packed as Cancer Council afternoon tea raises $5000

Tallwood Hall was packed with Cancer Council supporters on Saturday afternoon with the small community raising over $5,000 at their annual afternoon tea.
The highlight of the day was the auction where the master of ceremonies and auctioneer Don Wright took great joy in not only raising the bidding, but also giving friends a bit of a ribbing.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.