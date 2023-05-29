Blayney Chronicle
Tallwood Hall packed as Cancer Council afternoon tea raises $5000

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
May 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Tallwood Hall was packed with Cancer Council supporters on Saturday afternoon with the small community raising over $5,000 at their annual afternoon tea.

