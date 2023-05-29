It was glitz and glamour galore at Stars of Orange on Saturday night.
The event is always an annual highlight and this year was no different.
We'll update you with all the winners and highlights of the night on Monday, but for now, enjoy these fabulous photos!
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.