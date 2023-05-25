Being able to catch a train directly from Blayney to Sydney is a service that's been long been dreamed of.
The possibility that the Bathurst Bullet service could be extended to Orange, taking in Blayney and Millthorpe on its way, has improved with Blayney Shire Council councillor Bruce Reynolds saying that there is a great opportunity with the new government to look at fully utilising the new rail maintenance facility, which will service the new Country and XPT fleet, being built in Dubbo.
To help with making it a reality Cr Reynolds put forward a notice of motion during the May BSC ordinary meeting to signal council's support to the NSW government.
"The aim is to improve public transport to our two villages that currently receive train services," he said during the meeting.
With the XPT heading to Sydney in the afternoon and coming back to Blayney at around 11.30 in the morning, councillor Reynolds wants to put the possibility of a new extended Bullet service on the government's radar, even if that could be up to two years away.
"These things take time and if we let the planners know now that we support it, then they can look at including it in future schedules," he said.
"If there is a new morning service there is a real opportunity to increase tourism visitors and provide a service for Blayney residents to access medical services in the city without shuffling on and off buses."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
