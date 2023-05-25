Blayney Chronicle
Hopes for a rail service between Blayney and Sydney have improved

By Mark Logan
Updated May 25 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 10:30am
Councillor Bruce Reynolds put forward a notice of motion supporting the extension of the Bathurst Bullet to Orange, taking in Blayney and Millthorpe.

Being able to catch a train directly from Blayney to Sydney is a service that's been long been dreamed of.

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

