BLAYNEY Bears have moved into first spot on the Western Premiership Reserve Grade ladder after their 32-8 win over the previously unbeaten Bathurst Panthers at Carrington Park on Sunday.
The Bears picked up their biggest win of the season to date as they kept Panthers completely off the scoreboard during the second half of the top-of-the-table clash.
Panthers had come into the match off a crushing 62-0 win over Orange CYMS the previous round but found themselves in for a much sterner test against the Bears.
Bears looked set to head into the break up 12-8 but managed to extend their lead with a try close to the siren.
That try would set the tone for the upcoming half of football.
Former Panther Jackson Carter extended the lead to 24-8 just a few minutes into the second half when he broke through for a try next to the uprights.
Panthers had their chances to hit back, with several sets near the Blayney try line, but the Bears defence kept them away on every occasion.
Bears put the game away with 14 minutes to spare when fullback Will Cramp found space inside his own half to break through the Panthers defensive line and run all the way downfield for a try.
Lochie Hobby helped shave more time off the clock by kicking a penalty goal inside the last three minutes of the match.
Bears coach Alex Pettit said his side's early defensive efforts were rewarded.
"They're tough in the middle. They started really well and we probably spent the first 10 minutes of the match just defending," he said.
"Once we got the ball back we were able to get some field position and we got a few points. We were able to start playing some good footy.
"There were still a few silly mistakes, which happens, but other than that it was a great game."
Blayney had dropped their first points of the season just a week earlier against St Pat's, where a late field goal took the Bathurst men to a 23-22 win at King George Oval.
The nature of that defeat added extra desire into the Bears ranks to try and get themselves back into the winner's circle.
"It's been a great start other than last week, but we only lost that by a point," Pettit said.
"We're playing pretty good footy and everyone's been keen. We've been scoring a lot of points.
"Everyone in the team's been getting along well. There's still a lot of Blayney boys in this team but we had a few new players come across and they've fitted in really well."
The Bears-Panthers-Saints battle is looking like it will remain closely fought through the 2023 season.
All three teams now sit on eight points after the fourth round, with the Bears taking top spot based on point differential.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.