Take your mum to Millthorpe on Mother's Day - it could well take off.
Plenty of families enjoyed the sun and shopping at one of the shire's most popular weekend spots, and our photographer Carla Freedman was on hand to snap some of the smiling faces on Sunday.
Restaurants, cafes, pubs, the bowling club, the art gallery and museum, boutique shops, cellar door, gardens and nursery were all part of the 'Mother's Day in Millthorpe' campaign.
"We want to encourage people from across the region to come and celebrate," organiser Naiomi Gallo said last week.
