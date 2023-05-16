Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Matters of State | National volunteer week marks our region's change makers in 2023

By Paul Toole
Updated May 16 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From May 15 to May 21 is National Volunteer Week, a time to recognise and thank the many volunteers in our community that provide countless hours of support to those in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.