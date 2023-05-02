Blayney Chronicle
Comment

Matters of State | Special Royal Bathurst Show coincides with King's coronation

By Paul Toole
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 11:50am
The Royal Bathurst Show will be held this weekend from May 5 to 7. This year the show has a special royal theme to coincide with the King's coronation held on the same weekend.

Local News

