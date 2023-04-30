As a community based not-for-profit that relies solely on government funding, the Blayney Meals on Wheels and Social Support Service just doesn't have funds for new furniture.
So when the service's manager Suellen Cook decided that the old lounge in the centre was past its best, they made a call out.
"The Centre is always open for our aged and frail to come in and have a cuppa, a chat and often a meal," she said.
"We aim to always provide a homely setting in our rooms, however, we had a very old tatty lounge that needed to be replaced."
To the rescue came Tony Gittany from Tony G's Bistro who donated a leather lounge suite and armchairs.
"He was getting a new lounge at home and when he found out we were looking for one he said that it was all ours. That's really generous of him."
Not only did he donate the lounge but he also threw in a large rug.
"The room is becoming more and more popular with local community groups," Suellen said.
"We have a mums and bubs session here, Weightwatchers and an addiction support group also use the room."
Next on the list is a set of six dining chairs to replace the ones that are also looking a bit sad.
To contact Meals on Wheels call the service on 6368 3748.
