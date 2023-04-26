Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Millthorpe Public School's new building has opened.

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated April 26 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If there was one common refrain coming from the students of Millthorpe Public School as they scampered around their new building, it was "It's amazing."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.