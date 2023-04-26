If there was one common refrain coming from the students of Millthorpe Public School as they scampered around their new building, it was "It's amazing."
Gone are the dark and dismal classrooms of last century, replaced with vast expanses of double glazed windows, modern furnishings and a design that's intended to enhance the learning experience for the lucky students at the school.
As workers finished laying the turf around the outside of the building principal Penny Granger said that she was feeling full of joy at seeing the students finally in their new building.
"The contractors Lipman finished off all the internal works just a few days ago so that it was opened for the first day of term," she said.
The school was originally scheduled to open for the first day of term one but the weather and supply issues that have beset all construction companies pushed the opening back.
Before the demountable classrooms are removed the work at the school will continue as Mrs Granger explains.
"Stage Two will be upgrades to the existing buildings, an improved administration area, a new staff room and an internal renovation of the heritage infants block," she said.
"Then the covered outdoor learning area will be upgraded and another one built in front of the school hall."
Brothers Flynn and Luca Ryan approved of the new building.
"I like the library, it's really big," Flynn said.
"My favourite thing are the different shades of blue on the stairs," Luca said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.