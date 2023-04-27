How will a 40kmh zone impact you?

One of the suggestions derived from the Blayney Main Street Masterplan is the development of a High Pedestrian Activity Area stretching from the railway line down to Martin Street and spreading out into Farm Lane.
Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson is urging residents to have their say via an online survey regarding a proposal to reduce the speed limit in the HPAA to 40kmh.
"I think that most people are supportive of the idea, but if they're not we want to hear it," he said.
"I'd be interested to hear the reasons that people may not find it welcome."
Even the most casual observer will have noticed the increase in traffic along Adelaide Street over the years and the corresponding rise in large vehicles such as B-double trucks using the road.
"The reality is it's a different world and traffic is ten-fold what it used to be," Cr Ferguson said.
"We have a wide range of people in Blayney at different ages and abilities that need to be able to get around safely.
"To that you can add a young family with a few kids and a pushbike that want to get across the road."
One of the main points taken from both the Blayney and Millthorpe main street plans is the need for those using mobility aids such as scooters or walkers can do so on surfaces that don't prove to be uneven or difficult to navigate.
"We want to create a safe community that doesn't exclude people," Cr Ferguson said.
"This is not something that council wants to develop on its own. We need input from the community to help deliver a plan."
