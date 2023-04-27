Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Original art adorns bus shelter

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
April 28 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nyree Reynolds in Carcoar with her painting of Keira, a representation of a young Wirajuri woman. Picture by Mark Logan
Nyree Reynolds in Carcoar with her painting of Keira, a representation of a young Wirajuri woman. Picture by Mark Logan

Visitors to Carcoar may be mistaken for thinking that they're passing an aviary as they enter the historic village thanks to an innovative use of a bus shelter on the corner of Brady Road and Mandurama Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.