Original art adorns bus shelter

Visitors to Carcoar may be mistaken for thinking that they're passing an aviary as they enter the historic village thanks to an innovative use of a bus shelter on the corner of Brady Road and Mandurama Street.
The Sulphur-Crested Cockatoos were photographed by John Hansen and the large print was donated by a Carcoar local.
As those same visitors depart they'll be sent off with best wishes by Keira, a representation of a young Wirajuri woman created by Wirajuri artist Nyree Reynolds and installed on the back of the same shelter.
"Carcoar is an important place for the Wirajuri people and there are many historic and spiritual sites within the village and along the Belubula River," she said.
The large print was funded by a ClubGRANTS through the Orange Ex-Services Club.
