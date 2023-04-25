Blayney Chronicle
Photos

Anzac Day in the Blayney Shire in 2023

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
One of the highlights of this year's Anzac Day was when 98 year World War II veteran Len Robinson layed a wreath during the Anzac Day ceremony in Blayney.

