One of the highlights of this year's Anzac Day was when 98 year World War II veteran Len Robinson layed a wreath during the Anzac Day ceremony in Blayney.
Met with a round of applause Mr Robinson was determined to walk unaided to lay the wreath.
"Lest we forget," he said loudly after laying the wreath.
Mr Robinson signed up with the RAAF in 1945 as a tall and energetic 18 year old wanting to become a fighter pilot, but his height worked against him and he requested a posting to New Guinea where he was awarded the Queen Wilhelmina Medal by the Dutch government for saving the lives of Dutch airmen.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
